Four new travel-related cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

Public Health reported four new travel-related cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in Nova Scotia.

Officials say there is a new case in each Health Zone, and the new case in the Central Zone is a student at Mount Saint Vincent University who is self-isolating off-campus.

Premier Stephen McNeil said in a release, "having active cases in all zones is a reminder that the virus still wants to spread around the province,"

There are 29 active novel coronavirus cases in the province, but no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 141,223 tests for COVID-19, with 469 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,396 Nova Scotia tests on January 16th.