Four people charged under the Health Protection Act related to COVID-19

Nova Scotia RCMP say four people were charged on Tuesday under the Health Protection Act in relation to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Two were charged for failing to self-quarantine or self-isolate after returning from out of country.

Two others were charged for failing to maintain a social distance of two metres or six feet.

Police say all four individuals were fined $1,000.

The RCMP say they'll provide public updates each Tuesday and Thursday on charges under the Health Protection Act related to COVID-19.