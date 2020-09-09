Four students fined for violating Heath Protection Act 

Four university students have been fined for violating the Health Protection Act over the Labour Day weekend.

A release states the RCMP received complaints between September 4 and 7 of four students from outside the Atlantic Bubble not self-isolating.

Three of the students were located in Antigonish while the fourth was located in Wolfville.

A police investigation determined the individuals were in violation of the Health Protection Act, which requires anyone entering Nova Scotia from outside of Atlantic Canada to self-isolate for 14 days.

Each student was fined $1,000 for failing to self-isolate.