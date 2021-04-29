Four Truro area businesses flagged as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

Public Health has flagged four Truro area businesses for potential COVID-19 exposure.

Anyone at the Irving Big Stop in Truro Heights on April 23rd between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. should immediately self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test, even if they don't have symptoms, and remain in isolation until they get their results.

People should also get tested if they were at Sobeys on Prince Street between 10 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on April 24th, Walmart between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. that day or Canadian Tire between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, but only those with symptoms need to isolate until they get their results.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

Captain William Spry Community Centre “Athletic Training Class” (16 Sussex St, Halifax) on April 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

YMCA Gottingen Street After-School Program (2269 Gottingen St, Halifax) on April 19 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3. World’s Gym (114 Woodlawn Rd, Dartmouth) on April 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3. Alexandra’s Pizza (14 Highfield Park Dr, Dartmouth) on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. Subway (100 Ilsely Ave, Dartmouth) on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. *CORRECTION TO END DATE* Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre (3W4, 95 Maillard St, Membertou) on April 20, 21 and/or April 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. *ADDITIONAL DATES* Big Leagues Pub and Eatery (920 Cole Harbour Rd, Dartmouth) on April 21 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., April 22 between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., April 23 between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and April 24 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8. Selby’s Bunker Coffee & Grits (1090 Cole Harbour Rd, Dartmouth) on April 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. The Local (2037 Gottingen St, Halifax) on April 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5. Irving Big Stop Truro Heights (86 Connector Rd, Truro) on April 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Halifax Transit routes:

**CORRECTION** Route 3 [not Route 60 as previously noted] travelling from North Street to Dartmouth Bridge Terminal on April 22 between 6:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Route 73 travelling from Dartmouth Crossing towards Wright Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Route 72 travelling from Portland Hills towards Woodlawn Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Route 3 travelling from Lacewood towards Mumford Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6. Route 3 travelling from Burnside towards Bridge Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Sobeys (985 Prince St, Truro) on April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8. Walmart (140 Wade Rd, Truro) on April 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8. Canadian Tire (90 Robie St, Truro) on April 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.