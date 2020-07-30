Four young children left unattended in vehicle in New Glasgow Wednesday afternoon

New Glasgow Regional Police say four children were taken to hospital as a precaution after they were left unattended in a vehicle in New Glasgow Wednesday.

Officers responded at around 2:50 p.m. July 29 to a distress call that young children were left in a blue Volkswagen unattended in the New Glasgow Walmart parking lot.

A release states EHS immediately responded and transported the children, three girls and one boy between the ages of 1 and 9, to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a precaution.

Constable Ken MacDonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police said in the release, "It only takes 20 minutes for the interior of a vehicle to reach extreme temperatures-even on days that seem relatively mild."

Police said some of the windows of the vehicle had been left down.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.