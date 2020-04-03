Fourteen cases of COVID-19 identified in N.S. on Thursday

The Nova Scotia government says fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the province yesterday among 900 tests completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab.

To date, Nova Scotia has 8,234 negative test results and 207 confirmed cases.

Five individuals are currently in hospital, while twenty-one have now recovered and their cases are considered resolved.

While most cases in Nova Scotia are connected to travel or a known case, as reported previously, there is one confirmed case of community transmission and more cases are expected to present.

The confirmed cases range in age from under ten to over 80, with Public Health working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with them.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data