Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Thursday, 114 active cases remain

There are 114 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia after 14 new cases were identified on Wednesday

Public Health says 12 of the new cases are in the Central Zone and one case is in each of the Northern and Western Zones.

No one is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital.

The province has had 38,434 negative test results, 167 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus since October 1st.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,253 Nova Scotia tests on November 25th.

There were five positive tests out of 856 administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in downtown Halifax Wednesday.

The five individuals are self-isolating and have been referred for a standard COVID-19 test.