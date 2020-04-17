Fourth death, twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S.

Nova Scotia has recorded its fourth death related to COVID-19.

A release states a woman in her 80's in Cape Breton died as a result of complications related to COVID-19 on Friday.

There are 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

To date there have been 606 confirmed cases and 19,506 negative test results.

Eleven individuals are currently in hospital with five in the ICU, while 177 people have now recovered.

The provincial government says, as of Thursday, there were eight licenced long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19 involving 55 residents and 43 staff.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.