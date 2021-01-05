Fox Brook man facing 13 charges after Abercrombie structure fire

A 52-year old Fox Brook man is facing 13 charges after a structure fire in Abercrombie on Monday.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a residence on the Granton Abercrombie Road that was fully engulfed and found a man with life-threatening injuries and three women who did not appear to be injured outside.

Police say a man who knew the victims entered the home, sprayed an accelerant at them and lit it, before fleeing in a vehicle.

The RCMP says Daniel Kenneth Stewart was arrested at a Fox Brook residence later and is facing 13 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and four counts of mischief over $5,000.

Stewart was remanded into custody and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.