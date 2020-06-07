Free fishing in Nova Scotia Sunday

Nova Scotians are encouraged to try sportfishing during the annual Nova Scotia Sportfishing Weekend.

A release says anglers can fish without a general fishing licence on June 6 and 7, but all bag limits and other regulations still apply.

The province says anglers must also take precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Gatherings or more than 10 people are not permitted and people must follow social distancing guidelines and maintain a physical distance of six feet from those not in your family household bubble.

All anglers are reminded to always put safety first and to use floatation devices when on the water.