Free psychological sessions offered in wake of the mass shooting anniversary

A group of psychologists across Nova Scotia are offering free short-term therapy around the anniversary of last April's mass shooting.

A press release from Nova Scotia Health says they're collaborating with the Association of Psychologists of NS (APNS) to support those who were impacted by the events of April 18th and 19th, 2020.

The province says people have up to three sessions to talk about difficulties they define as impacting their mental wellness and ways of coping.

If needed, it will also be an opportunity to talk about how individuals can access further care and support.

From April 5th to May 7th, individuals can call 902-422-9183, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, to arrange an initial appointment with a psychologist within 48 hours.

Government says that although this initial call for service may be a long-distance call for some, it is meant to be brief and will start the process to connect the caller with a psychologist.

When calling, people should indicate they have been impacted by the tragedy.

Psychologists will offer their expertise, free of charge, via online video conference, or by telephone, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

This service is in collaboration with programs and services available through Nova Scotia Health's Mental Health and Addictions Program.