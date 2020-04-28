Free Psychological Support Session launched for Nova Scotians

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says a roster of psychologists across the province are offering a free service called Psychological Support Session starting Wednesday.

It's a collaboration between the NSHA, Association of Psychologists of NS (APNS), and the Department of Health and Wellness to increase support for those affected by the shooting rampage in central and northern Nova Scotia.

People distressed by the tragic events have access to a session to talk about difficulties they define as impacting their mental wellness and ways of coping.

An individual can call 902-422-9183 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to arrange an appointment with a psychologist within 48 hours.

The NSHA says, if needed, it's also an opportunity to talk about how to access further care and support.