Freezing rain warning issued for much of Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for much of the province, including Colchester, Cumberland, Hants and Pictou Counties.

Forecasters say rain and mild temperatures can be expected Saturday and into this evening, with temperatures then falling rapidly overnight.

Rain will change to freezing rain or ice pellets over many areas by early Sunday morning, and these conditions are expected to persist throughout the day Sunday.

The weather agency says it expects 10-30 mm of rain to fall, accompanied with significant ice accretion and wind gusts of between 70 km/h and 80 km/h in the Tantramar Marsh region today and gusts of 40 km/h over northern areas on Sunday.

Environment Canada is warning significant impacts from these changing precipitation types are likely, with surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots likely to become icy and slippery.