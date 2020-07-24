Front counter services to resume at RCMP Detachments

RCMP Detachments across Nova Scotia have re-opened front counter, non-essential services to the public.

A release says the re-opening of front counter services, which includes fingerprinting and vulnerable sector checks, will be done as a phased-approach with safety precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Mounties say social distancing guidelines will be in place and personal protective equipment (PPE) is available.

Signage and markers are displayed to provide guidance to those entering detachments.

The hours of operation and services offered may vary by detachment.

More details can be found on the RCMP website.