Fuel prices continue to rise in N.B.

New Brunswick drivers are paying a bit more at the pumps after another increase in fuel prices.

The price of gasoline has been steadily increasing over the past few weeks, with the most recent price bump of one-cent putting the new top price at $089.8/L.

The price of diesel is up 3.1 c/L to a new maximum of $0.895/L.

Many N.B. retailers sell fuel below the maximum prices.

If Nova Scotia's fuel prices are changing this week, they'll be adjusted at 12:01 a.m. Friday.