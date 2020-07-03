Fuel prices drop overnight in N.S. and N.B.

It's a little cheaper to fuel up in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Friday.

The minimum price for regular self-serve gas dropped by 1.3 cents per litre in the Truro area to $0.953.

Diesel sits at $0.883 per litre after a drop of nine-tenths of cent overnight.

New Brunswick's price change was delayed until today due to Canada Day on Wednesday.

The maximum price for regular self-serve gas in that province dropped 2.9 cents to $0.99 per litre.

Diesel in New Brunswick dropped two cents to a new maximum of $0.997 per litre.