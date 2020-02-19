Funding announced for Horizon Achievement Centre capital campaign

Premier Stephen McNeil has announced $2 million to support Horizon Achievement Centre's capital campaign for a new building.

The centre provides employment and training opportunities to individuals with an intellectual disability or barriers to employment.

The province has also given Horizon 2.2 hectares of land in the Harbourside Business Park, where a new building will be built to house the facility.

To date, the organization has raised over $1.3 million of the $6.4 million needed for their capital campaign.

Executive Director Carol Pendergast says a new facility will allow them to expand programs, services, and social enterprises.

She says it will also allow them to accommodate additional clients from an extensive waiting list.