Funding announced to help address human trafficking, sexual exploitation

The provincial government has announced an additional $1.4 million a year over the next five years to support new and current initiatives to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Government says in a release that it's investing more into programs, services and supports that will raise awareness, prevention and directly help victims and survivors, with an added focus on Mi'kmaw and African Nova Scotian communities.

Family and victim support navigators will also be hired for Halifax Regional Municipality, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, and the South Shore.

Funding will also be provided to hire a new Crown prosecutor dedicated to prosecuting human trafficking cases and for specialized training for Crown prosecutors on human trafficking issues.

Six provincewide positions from the Additional Officer Program will become dedicated investigators in the areas of gender-based violence, specifically domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking investigators.

Government says it will provide funding to re-open the Jane Paul Indigenous Women's Resource Centre.