Further details of N.S. back to school plan expected Friday

More details of Nova Scotia's back to school plan are expected today.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Zach Churchill and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to provide an update at noon.

The initial details of the plan were released by Churchill on July 22nd.

It will see classrooms reorganized to increase spacing and classes will be treated as a bubble to minimize contact with other students.

There will also be enhanced cleaning on buses in addition to regular handwashing or hand-sanitizing by students and staff throughout the day.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Nova Scotia legislature on Monday to express concerns about the current details of the plan.