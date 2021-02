Fuel prices are up slightly this week in New Brunswick.

Regular self-serve gas increased nine-tenths of a cent overnight to a new maximum of $1.17.

This is the tenth week in a row that gas prices have gone up.

Diesel is up 1.6 cents per litre to a new minimum of $1.233.

Most gas stations set their fuel prices a few cents below the maximum.

Nova Scotia sets it's prices at midnight.