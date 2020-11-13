Gas, diesel prices up in N.S., N.B. overnight

Fuel prices are up in Nova Scotia this morning.

Regular self-serve gas went up three cents per litre overnight to a new minimum of $0.928 in the Truro area.

The price of diesel increased 3.7 cents to a new minimum of $0.916 per litre.

Fuel prices in New Brunswick also changed overnight, delayed by one day due to Remembrance Day on Wednesday.

The province saw regular self-serve gas go up by 1.7 cents per litre to a maximum of $0.975, while diesel is up 2.9 cents per litre to a new maximum of $1.034.