Gas prices have dropped by nearly 10 cents per litre in New Brunswick overnight.

The new maximum price for regular self-serve gas in the province is $1.237 per litre this morning, down 9.3 cents.

Diesel is down by 5.1 cents to a new maximum of $1.242 per litre.

Most gas stations set their fuel prices a few cents below the maximum.

Nova Scotia sets its fuel prices at midnight.