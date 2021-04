Gas prices are up in New Brunswick overnight, while diesel took a slight drop.

Regular self-serve gas sits at a new maximum of $1.293 per litre in the province after an increase of 2.9 cents.

Diesel is down 1.9 cents per litre this morning to a new maximum of $1.252.

Most gas stations set their fuel prices a few cents below the maximum.

Nova Scotia sets its fuel prices at midnight.