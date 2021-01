It's another big jump in fuel prices in Nova Scotia.

Regular self-serve gas increased by 4.7 cents overnight to a new minimum of $1.117 per litre in the Truro area.

Overall, gas prices have gone up by a total of 9.5 cents per litre in the past two weeks.

Diesel is up 3.6 cents per litre this morning to a new minimum of $1.071.