Gas up another 4.8 c/L in N.B. overnight

There's been another big jump in fuel prices overnight in New Brunswick.

The maximum price for regular self-serve gas went up 4.8 cents per litre to $1.33 this morning.

This is the fourteenth week in a row that gas prices have gone up in the province, with an increase of sixteen cents per litre in the past month alone.

Diesel prices went up by eight-tenths of a cent to a new maximum of $1.285 per litre.

Most gas stations set their prices a few cents below the maximum.

Nova Scotia sets its fuel prices at midnight.