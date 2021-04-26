Gathering limit lowered to 10 outside Halifax, fines increased to $2,000

The gathering limit outside of Halifax and the surrounding area is now 10 for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strange made the announcement Sunday.

The cap on gatherings in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Hubbards, Milford, Lantz, Elmsdale, Enfield, Mount Uniacke, South Uniacke, Ecum Secum and Trafalgar remains at five.

Rankin also asked Nova Scotians to only travel outside of their local community for essential reasons, such as work, school, child care or medical or legal appointments.

Public Health says the restrictions will remain in place until at least May 20th.

In addition, the fines for breaking any part of the order under the Health Protection Act have doubled to $2,000 for a first offence.

Government is also asking employers to support and encourage employees to work from home as much as possible to help reduce possible contacts.