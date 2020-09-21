Gathering limits for performing arts, sports to increase in N.S.

Nova Scotia is increasing gathering limits for sports and performing arts beginning next month.

Effective October 1st, the number of people who can participate in sports and performing arts without physical distancing will increase from 10 to 50.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, says with the province continuing to see low COVID-19 activity, it allows the safe resumption of some activities people enjoy.

The province says this will allow most sports to resume full team practises and competition, and larger rehearsals and performances for performing arts.