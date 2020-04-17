Glen Haven Manor reports no cases of COVID-19

The CEO of Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow says they've been putting measures in place for the past six weeks, doing everything possible to prevent COVID-19 from entering the doors of the long-term care facility.

In a news release, spokesperson Lisa M. Smith says staff have been extremely committed, adapting and implementing new measures and adjusting to change, while preparing for every scenario.

To this point, Director of Communications Kim Dickson says there are no cases of COVID-19 at the 202 bed long-term care facility.

Glen Haven also has 20 tenants in assisted living and 300 staff.

Smith says, "The best outcome would be to never have to use an isolation resident care unit but we have spent weeks of preparation should it be necessary to activate it."

Glen Haven's doors were closed to visitors in very early March due to respiratory syncytial virus symptoms and resident movement outside the facility was also officially restricted for two weeks prior to the provincial visitor ban.

Staff are required to wear masks throughout their shifts and are being screened for the expanded COVID-19 symptom guidelines and temperatures before every shift.

In regards to staffing levels, the facility sent out a call in mid-March to those in helping occupations who lost their jobs when the pandemic was declared.

Ten new resident support staff have been brought into the fold so far, while staff have been deployed from other departments to support the Continuing Care Assistants.