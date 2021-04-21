Google ordered to provide information on people behind Nova Scotia cyberbullying

A Nova Scotia court has used cyberbullying laws to order Google to provide information about who is behind a blog and a YouTube channel that a couple says have been the source of harassment and insults.

The couple, Sakura Saunders and Darius Mirshahi, say in affidavits filed before Nova Scotia Supreme Court in January that a blog using the name "Antifa exposed'' falsely alleges the two are involved in movements that are "terrorist'' organizations.

Saunders, who identifies herself as a social justice activist and writer, says in her affidavit that a YouTube channel and the blog are filled with false conspiracy theories and is written in "a hateful tone'' that incorrectly suggests she is violent.



She says she's afraid the blog and video channel will lead to violence against her and her family, and that she could become a target for extremist groups.



Mirshahi says in his affidavit that he is a union organizer and he expresses concerns that the anonymous author of the blog claims to be prepared to follow his wife "everywhere.''



The couple's lawyer, Mitch Broughton, says in his affidavit that Google, which owns YouTube, should be able to identify the authors of the attacks on his clients.

In court documents, the company's lawyers indicated they are not opposed to the motion.