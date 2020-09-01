Government accepting submissions for 2020 Lieutenant Governor's wine awards

The province is now accepting submissions for the 2020 Lieutenant Governor's Award for Excellence in Nova Scotia Wines.

Lt. Gov. J.J. Grant established the award in 2014 to recognize the outstanding quality of locally sourced and produced wines and honour the commitment and craft of those in the province's wine industry.

A release states each winery is invited to submit up to three commercially available wines made with 100% Nova Scotia grapes to be judged in a blind tasting in October.

Up to five wines will be selected for the annual award, and the winning wines will be announced at an awards ceremony at Government House in Halifax in November.

The deadline for submissions is Friday September 25, 2020.