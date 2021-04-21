Government announces $686,000 in funding for Municipal Innovation Projects
The province is giving $686,000 to four projects under the Municipal Innovation Program.
A release says the approved projects, involving 17 municipalities, support the creation or improvement of regional services, infrastructure, land-use planning and other innovative approaches to shared priorities.
Cumberland County, Amherst and Oxford are receiving $15,750 towards their Regional Solid Waste Collaboration Initiatives.
Funding is provided by the province to cover up to 75% of eligible project costs.