Government announces $686,000 in funding for Municipal Innovation Projects

The province is giving $686,000 to four projects under the Municipal Innovation Program.

A release says the approved projects, involving 17 municipalities, support the creation or improvement of regional services, infrastructure, land-use planning and other innovative approaches to shared priorities.

Cumberland County, Amherst and Oxford are receiving $15,750 towards their Regional Solid Waste Collaboration Initiatives.

Funding is provided by the province to cover up to 75% of eligible project costs.