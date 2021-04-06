Government announces community-based funding to connect people to the local workforce
The Nova Scotia government has announced $10 million to help 25 communities plan and deliver short-term programs aimed at helping people build skills and connect to the local workforce.
Each project, lasting from 12 to 18 months, will receive up to $500,000.
Groups received the funding last month for their program, to address specific community needs.
The funding is through the Back to Work Community Partnership, which focuses on helping employers hire skilled workers.
Government says it also supports people, especially those from underrepresented groups, to prepare, train and connect to meaningful employment.
List of Programs:
- Annapolis Valley Back to Work and Skills Enhancement Partnership, Community Inclusion Society, NS Works - Community Inc. - $407,000
- Architectural Sheet Metal Training, Construction Sector Council - $360,000
- Back to Work Project, Inverness County Literacy Council - $135,000
- Back to Work: Skills Enhancements for the Trucking Sector, Trucking Human Resource Sector Council Atlantic - $497,000
- Back to Work Program - Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Center - $447,000
- Bridging the Gap for Personal Care Workers and Carpenters - ISANS - $497,000
- Building for the Better Employment Program, The John Howard Society of Nova Scotia and Noise: Information and Transition Agency - $500,000
- Cape Breton - Unama'ki Workplace Inclusion Charter and Recognition Program, Cape Breton Partnership - $456,000
- Careers in Sustainability, Ignite Atlantic and the Nova Scotia Innovation Hub - $484,000
- Career Link, Valley Community Learning Association and Digby Area Learning Association - $374,00
- Community Careers in Entrepreneurship, Antigonish County Adult Learning Association - $43,000
- Developing our Biggest Asset - Our People, Wagmatcook First Nation - $338,000
- Developing the Next Generation of Road Builders in Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Road Builders Association - $432,475
- Empowerment for Employment (Non-Care Entry Level Workers), Literacy Nova Scotia - $500,000
- Essential Skills for Nova Scotia Fisheries, Literacy Nova Scotia - $500,000
- Future Ready New Opportunities Project, Teamwork Cooperative - $500,000
- Get into IT!, Digital NS - $500,000
- Job Link Clubs: People with disabilities supporting each other to find and keep employment, Prescott Group - $364,000
- Moving Toward the Skilled Trades in Manufacturing, Dartmouth Learning Network - $286,000
- One-year Pre-employability Program, NS Works - YMCA of Cape Breton - $490,000
- Pathways to Building Construction Trades for Racialized Nova Scotian Women and Men in Post COVID Economic Recovery, East Preston Empowerment Academy - $454,000
- Pathway to Prosperity, Opportunity Place - $340,000
- Preparing for Production, NS Works - Employment Solutions Society - $280,000
- Reconstructing the Trades, Nova Scotia Works Digby, Employment Opportunities Partnership - $500,000
- Work Options, Richmond County Literacy Network - $269,000