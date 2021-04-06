Government announces community-based funding to connect people to the local workforce

The Nova Scotia government has announced $10 million to help 25 communities plan and deliver short-term programs aimed at helping people build skills and connect to the local workforce.

Each project, lasting from 12 to 18 months, will receive up to $500,000.

Groups received the funding last month for their program, to address specific community needs.

The funding is through the Back to Work Community Partnership, which focuses on helping employers hire skilled workers.

Government says it also supports people, especially those from underrepresented groups, to prepare, train and connect to meaningful employment.

List of Programs: