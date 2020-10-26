Government awards contracts in CBRM Healthcare Redevelopment Project

Government has awarded the contract for construction management services for the New Waterford Community Hub and Northside Health Centre projects in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).

The province says PCL Constructors Canada Inc. will advise on the planning and management of the construction of the Northside Health Centre, which is expected to begin in spring 2021, and the New Waterford Community Hub, which should begin later next year.

Both projects consist of a new health centre and 60-bed long-term care home, with a state of the art laundry centre and four more Renal dialysis chairs added to the 264,000 square foot Northside Health Centre.

A new school and 500-seat theater will be added to the 275,000 square foot New Waterford Community Hub.

The CBRM Health Care Redevelopment project also includes a new cancer centre and clinical services building at Cape Breton Regional Hospital and an expansion and renovation of the Glace Bay Hospital emergency department and surgical services.