Government declares Life Partners in Long-Term Care Act proclaimed

The provincial government says couples who require different levels of long-term care will no longer be separated.

As of March 1st, the Life Partners in Long-Term Care Act will allow spouses, common-law and domestic partners to be placed together at the highest care level required.

The legislation applies to admission to one of the 133 long-term care homes licenced and funded by the province.

Government says it will ensure this right also applies to life partners of veterans who reside in facilities where veterans' units are located.