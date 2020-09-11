Government eases self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers

Government is easing some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers when they return to Nova Scotia.

The Department of Health and Wellness says a rotational worker is someone who has a set schedule where they alternate between living in Nova Scotia and working outside the province, such as an Alberta oil worker.

Effective immediately, rotational workers are allowed the following activities along or with their household members:

- interacting with people who live in their household, with physical distancing only necessary if the worker becomes unwell

- spending time outside on their own property

- going for a drive

- going for a walk, run, hike, bike, or ATV ride for recreation off their property

- visiting a park, beach, or other outdoor public space

- spending time at their cabin or vacation home (or rental location) within the province, following the same rules as if at home

- dropping off/picking up household members at school, work or recreational activities without getting out of the vehicle

- no-contact pick-up of groceries or other items purchased online without getting out of the vehicle

- attending a drive in theatre without getting out of the vehicle

- going through a drive-thru

If the worker encounters people from outside their household, they must wear a mask and maintain practice physical distancing.

As of Monday September 14, workers are allowed to attend both urgent and routine medical appointments.

Government says these changes are only for rotational workers who are residents of Nova Scotia who travel to another province/territory in Canada to work.

They do not apply to rotational workers who work outside Canada.