Government extends holiday break for public school students

Public school students in Nova Scotia will get an extra week off over the holidays.

The last day of classes will be Friday December 18th, with the first day of classes for students slated for Monday January 11th.

Premier Stephen McNeil said the extension is "out of an abundance of caution", adding the measure will allow any COVID-19 infections contracted over the holidays to be identified before students are back in class.

During the week of January 4th to 8th, school-based staff will engage in on-site professional development in the areas of inclusive education, social emotional learning and technology.