Government giving $1.6 million to provide mental health and addictions support in Nova Scotia

Government is giving the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia $1.6 million to provide more mental health and addictions support to those in need.

The funds, from Gambling Awareness Nova Scotia, the Department of Health and Wellness and the federal Safe Restart Agreement, will be distributed in grants of up to $25,000 to organizations across the province.

Applications will be assessed based on whether they address a unique need, empower positive change, or promote recovery and reintegration for those living with mental illness and addiction.

Government says the application process opens at 10:00 a.m. on Monday December 14th.