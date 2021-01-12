Government helping Nova Scotia universities with COVID-19 relief

Government is investing $25 million dollars to help Nova Scotia's 10 universities manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release states the institutions faced unprecedented financial challenges that include the loss of tuition and residence fees, costs associated with curriculum development and faculty supports and increased cleaning costs.

Dalhousie is set to receive $9,479,700 with St. FX getting $3,646,100 and Université Sainte-Anne receiving $364,600.

The province says the funding, based on information provided by the universities on expenses incurred in response to COVID-19, should begin flowing in the coming weeks.