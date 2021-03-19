Government investing $16M in digital economy

The province of Nova Scotia is investing $16.8 million to expand and enhance the computer science programs at four universities.

A release states Dalhousie will receive $13.3 million, Acadia will get $1.47 million, Saint Mary's is allocated $1.27 million and St. F-X will get a $794,000 piece of the investment, based on the total enrollment for each institution's computer science program.

An advisory group made up of representatives of the Departments of Labour and Advanced Education, inclusive Economic Growth and Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services will work with the schools to oversee their proposals and how the funds will be spent.

Government says producing more digital talent in Nova Scotia will strengthen the province's start-up ecosystem across all areas from clean tech to the agri-food and ocean sciences.