Government investing in hospitals in Halifax and Cape Breton

The provincial and federal governments are investing more than $24 million in infrastructure improvements at hospitals in Halifax and Cape Breton.

A release states the projects include repairs and upgrades to the IWK's cooling and electrical systems, water pump, exterior caulking, air handling units, hand-washing sinks and AV infrastructure.

Supplementary spaces will be expanded in the emergency department of the Halifax Infirmary, while projects at the QEII Health Science's Centre will include window renovations, replacing a fire booster pump and upgrades to the generator system and casework.

Government says the Cape Breton Regional Hospital will get a new roof and the hospital's flooring will be repaired and rehabilitated.

Ottawa is investing more than $19.8 million in the work through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $4.9 million.