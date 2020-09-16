Government investing in Museum Infrastructure

The Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage says the province is investing more than $7 million into museum infrastructure across Nova Scotia.

A release states the money is earmarked for shovel-ready repairs and updates at 11 Nova Scotia Museum sites.

Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine says in the release, "our museums bring our rich and diverse culture and heritage to life and preserve Nova Scotia's history and our stories. This investment will help repair and restore aging infrastructure so our museums can welcome more visitors for years to come."

Some of the projects receiving funding include a $1.5-million renovation at Highland Village in Iona, Cape Breton and $500,000 for building repairs and repairs to the schooner Theresa E. Connor at the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic in Lunenburg.

Government says the investment is part of the $230-million stimulus package announced in May.

There are 28 Nova Scotia Museum sites across the province with 11 operated by government and 17 under the operation of local boards.