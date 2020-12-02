Government investing in student well-being and school safety

$14.3 million from the federal Safe Return to Class Fund is being used to support student well-being and school safety.

Investments include $500,000 in the School Healthy Eating Program and an additional $1-million for an Emergency Food Response Fund.

$4.1-million is earmarked for a new online math and literacy pilot program along with $700,000 for the transition to blended learning if needed.

The province says funding will also go towards the continued remediation of water taps in schools with high lead levels, additional inspection and repair of school ventilation systems and the purchase of additional personal protective equipment for students and staff.