Government investing in upgrades to NSCC campuses

Government is investing $19.4 million in infrastructure upgrades at nine Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) campuses across the province.

The Department of Labour and Advanced Education says the investment is part of the province's recently announced $230 million in infrastructure stimulus spending.

Labour and Advanced Education Minister Labi Kousoulis says in a release, "this investment is about creating local jobs and upgrading key infrastructure that supports the training and development of our future workforce."

The province says the projects range from culinary kitchen upgrades to campus residence washroom upgrades to make the washroom universal.

Upgrades are focused on campuses in Yarmouth, Truro, Halifax, Springhill, Kentville, Stellarton, Port Hawkesbury, Dartmouth and Shelbourne and are expected to be complete by March 31, 2021.