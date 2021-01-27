iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
90200
Sms*

Government invests in municipal collaboration

Nova Scotia flag

Government is investing in municipal efforts to work together in new ways more frequently through the Municipal Innovation Program.

The province says more than $500,000 is available to cover up to 90% of eligible costs in projects that create or improve regional services, infrastructure, land-use planning and other innovative approaches to shared priorities.

Applications will be accepted until February 5th and the program is expected to re-open in the spring.
 

Contests