Government invests in online performances by Nova Scotians

The province is investing $150,000 through the Creative Industries Fund in Light House Go!, a new on-demand streaming service dedicated to providing Nova Scotia content.

A release states the funds are to help the performing arts sector adapt to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the restrictions that are keeping people safe.

Light House Go! will partner with Nova Scotia cultural organizations and individual artists to co-produce a minimum of 20 segments of performance content to share on its streaming service.

The Light House Arts Centre in downtown Halifax will support the service with studio space, filming equipment and technical staff.

Government says the Creative Industries Fund has focused on digital alternatives due to travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.