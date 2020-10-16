Government providing $1.25 million in support to emergency services providers

The province is helping 74 first responder organizations purchase $1.25 million of emergency equipment through the Emergency Services Provider Fund.

Locally, the Enfield Volunteer Fire Department, New Glasgow Fire Department and Shubenacadie and District Fire and Emergency Services are receiving $20,000 grants, with a grant of $12,001.69 going to the Stewiacke Fire Department.

Government says organizations can apply once every three years for funding to cover up to 75% of the cost of new equipment to a maximum of $20,000.

Eligible items include PPE and self-contained breathing apparatus, emergency power for buildings, and equipment for communications, rescue, firefighting, HAZMAT, water supply and suppression.