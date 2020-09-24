Government reducing burden on ride hailing services in Nova Scotia

The province is reducing costs and administrative burdens for taxis and ride hailing services in Nova Scotia.

TIR says it is establishing a modernized, restricted Class 4 licence that no longer requires taxi or potential ride hail drivers to retake the road and knowledge tests.

Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal says in a release, "The changes should help open the sector to healthy competition, reduce unnecessary regulatory burden and ensure our roads continue to be safe by keeping the medical requirement, which strikes a balance between business growth passenger safety. This is especially important in our rapidly growing metro areas and in underserviced areas across rural Nova Scotia."

Government says exempting drivers from the additional testing will also simplify the licensing process of upgrading from a Class 5 to a Class 4 restricted.

The new regulations take immediate effect and all other requirements for a Class 4, including a medical assessment, will remain.