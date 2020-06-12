Government releases guidelines for day camps wanting to reopen

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health has released COVID-19 guidelines for summer day camps, which can reopen if they have a plan in place to address public health measures.

Dr. Robert Strang says the guidelines will help day camp operators develop plans that are tailored to their activities.

They include:

increased cleaning

staggered pick up and drop off times

screening staff and campers

limiting group sizes to 10, keeping the same groups of children together

multiple groups are allowed but they must be kept separated

increased hand washing and minimizing sharing of equipment

Premier Stephen McNeil says, "This is an important step for Nova Scotia families to have more support and some sense of normalcy this summer."

Government says day camps that choose to open must have plans based on the guidelines but do not need to submit them for approval.