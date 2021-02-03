Government supporting MRI purchases in Dartmouth and South Shore

The provincial government is providing funds for the construction, procurement and installation of MRI scanners at Dartmouth General and South Shore Regional Hospitals.

A release states the Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation and the Health Services Foundation of the South Shore have launched campaigns to buy each scanner.

$3.9 million will be invested in Dartmouth General Hospital over the next three years for the MRI addition.

Government says the new equipment at South Shore Regional Hospital is part of the $112.7 million South Shore Regional Hospital Redevelopment Project that was announced in April 2020.