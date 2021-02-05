Government supporting overdose prevention sites in Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) will use $500,000 to support overdose prevention sites under the provinces Opioid Use and Overdose Framework.

Government says ReFIX in Halifax, the province's only overdose prevention site, will receive one-time bridge funding for six months.

A request for proposals to establish new sites in the Halifax and Sydney areas is expected to be issued later this year.

Funding for the framework comes from Gambling Awareness Nova Scotia, whose mandate was broadened last year to address other co-occurring mental health and addictions issues outside of gambling.